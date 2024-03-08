Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Argus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RITM. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jonestrading lifted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Rithm Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19. Rithm Capital has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $11.15.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $709.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.04 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RITM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,880,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after acquiring an additional 369,564 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 17,879 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

