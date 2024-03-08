Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 623.25 ($7.91).
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Rightmove to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 660 ($8.38) to GBX 675 ($8.57) in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 605 ($7.68) to GBX 650 ($8.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,750.00%.
Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.
