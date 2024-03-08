Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Rezolute from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Rezolute stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. Rezolute has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.62.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). As a group, equities analysts expect that Rezolute will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daron Evans purchased 41,900 shares of Rezolute stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $54,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 61,900 shares of company stock valued at $85,580 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

