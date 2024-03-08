Reviewing Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) & Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Greenidge Generation alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Crescent Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation -257.70% N/A -47.22% Crescent Capital BDC 45.54% 11.32% 5.08%

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Greenidge Generation has a beta of 3.37, meaning that its stock price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Crescent Capital BDC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $89.98 million 0.30 -$271.07 million ($37.93) -0.10 Crescent Capital BDC $184.13 million 3.39 $83.84 million $2.29 7.36

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Greenidge Generation. Greenidge Generation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Capital BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Greenidge Generation and Crescent Capital BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A Crescent Capital BDC 0 1 2 0 2.67

Greenidge Generation presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 446.45%. Crescent Capital BDC has a consensus target price of $17.83, indicating a potential upside of 5.77%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than Crescent Capital BDC.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats Greenidge Generation on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenidge Generation

(Get Free Report)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate natural gas power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Dresden, New York.

About Crescent Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.