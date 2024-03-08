Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 251,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,774 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.45% of Repligen worth $40,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Repligen during the third quarter worth about $1,046,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen during the third quarter worth about $444,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the third quarter worth about $1,479,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Repligen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 471,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,040,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $198.46 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $211.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 275.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $155.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.38 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGEN. Benchmark downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Repligen

Insider Activity at Repligen

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $193,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,892,409.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $866,203.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $193,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,892,409.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.