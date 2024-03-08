Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RPAY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Repay from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Repay in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Repay from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.25.

RPAY opened at $9.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.32. Repay has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $10.32.

In other Repay news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 5,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $56,408.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 646,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,483,261.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Repay by 42.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Repay by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

