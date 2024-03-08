Ready Capital’s (RC) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their underperform rating on shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Ready Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Ready Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.25.

RC stock opened at $8.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.40. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.78%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 119,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,967.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 21.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after buying an additional 141,736 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 128.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 29,678 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 86.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 26,781 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after buying an additional 65,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at about $966,000. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

