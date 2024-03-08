Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $8.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAM. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

