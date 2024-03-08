Rathbones Group Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 24 (LON:RAT)

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Rathbones Group Stock Performance

LON:RAT opened at GBX 1,527.81 ($19.39) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.12. Rathbones Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,436 ($18.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,050 ($26.02). The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,087.67, a PEG ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,630.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,644.11.

Get Rathbones Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Wednesday.

About Rathbones Group

(Get Free Report)

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.