Ramsay Health Care Limited (RHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 10th.

Ramsay Health Care Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 246.44.

Insider Transactions at Ramsay Health Care

In other Ramsay Health Care news, insider Craig McNally 64,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. In other news, insider Claudia Dyckerhoff acquired 2,500 shares of Ramsay Health Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$51.31 ($33.32) per share, with a total value of A$128,275.00 ($83,295.45). Also, insider Craig McNally 64,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

