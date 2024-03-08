Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Takes $232,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $184.02 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.58 and a 52-week high of $192.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.62 and a 200-day moving average of $159.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.