Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,124 Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BALL. UBS Group began coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ball in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Ball Price Performance

BALL opened at $65.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.89. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $65.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.27.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Featured Articles

