Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,555 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $518.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $493.11 and a 200-day moving average of $462.71. The stock has a market cap of $401.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $518.70.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

