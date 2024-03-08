Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,247 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 2.7% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,477,000 after buying an additional 366,983 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth approximately $495,000. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 67.1% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LEN stock opened at $166.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.40. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $96.06 and a one year high of $166.59.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.94.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

