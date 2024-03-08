Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 102,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $40.12.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.