Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Makes New $180,000 Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 70,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OKE opened at $77.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.18. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $78.18.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 71.35%.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on OKE. Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.10.

Read Our Latest Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.