Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Invests $625,000 in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Equinix by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Equinix by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,314,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at $19,314,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,252,474.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $906.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $661.66 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93. The stock has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 87.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $838.80 and a 200-day moving average of $790.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 165.28%.

Several research firms have commented on EQIX. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $871.00 to $915.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $856.50.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

