Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $149.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.80. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.45 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

