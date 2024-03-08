Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,624 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,624 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 524.7% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 488 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,951 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $112.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $129.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKAM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

