Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

ACWX opened at $53.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $53.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average is $49.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

