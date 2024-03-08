RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) PT Raised to $51.00

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded RadNet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

RadNet stock opened at $48.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average is $33.51. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,425.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. RadNet has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $49.41.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $420.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.11 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RadNet will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in RadNet by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in RadNet by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in RadNet by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in RadNet by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

