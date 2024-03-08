Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Radiant Logistics from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RLGT

Radiant Logistics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of RLGT opened at $5.54 on Monday. Radiant Logistics has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $259.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $201.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Radiant Logistics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLGT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the third quarter worth $4,451,000. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 1,192,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 419,478 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 175.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 369,445 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 20.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,287,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 220,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 100.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 415,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 207,863 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Radiant Logistics

(Get Free Report)

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.