R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the healthcare provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RCM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of R1 RCM from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.41.

R1 RCM Trading Up 1.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RCM opened at $14.19 on Thursday. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 544,321 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 98,503 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 9.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 248,694 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 20,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,017,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $105,757,000 after purchasing an additional 229,104 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 788,499 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after acquiring an additional 226,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 552,072 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 276,174 shares in the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

