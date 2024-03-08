Quilter plc (QLT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.70 on May 28th

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of QLT opened at GBX 96.65 ($1.23) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.87. Quilter has a 12 month low of GBX 71.20 ($0.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 107.90 ($1.37). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 101.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 93.48. The firm has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,251.67, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Quilter in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.27) target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 92.67 ($1.18).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment administration services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth customers, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high net worth clients.

