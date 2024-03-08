Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.
Quanterix stock opened at $28.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.43. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $28.94.
Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanterix will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 144,963 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 831,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after purchasing an additional 33,860 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,759,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.
