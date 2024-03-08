QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.71.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $175.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $196.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.38%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,260 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,288 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $2,507,978,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $434,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.