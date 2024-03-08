Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Reduced by Wedbush

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FL. StockNews.com raised shares of Foot Locker to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Foot Locker

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $24.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 7,437.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $145,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 385.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,746,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $30,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 59.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $59,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,292,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $178,580,000 after purchasing an additional 902,610 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5,122.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 896,400 shares during the period.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.