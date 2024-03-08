Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Raised by Analyst

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for The Descartes Systems Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 7th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.78.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $91.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 68.35 and a beta of 0.94. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $69.59 and a 12 month high of $93.57.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.62 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 218.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

