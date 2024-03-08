Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Lifted by Analyst

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of QUALCOMM in a report issued on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the wireless technology company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.22. The consensus estimate for QUALCOMM’s current full-year earnings is $7.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s FY2025 earnings at $8.23 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.37 EPS.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on QCOM. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $175.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $2,507,978,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $94,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $434,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,206 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,260 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,288. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.38%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.