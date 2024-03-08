Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Roth Mkm from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum restated a hold rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.67.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRPL

Purple Innovation Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Purple Innovation

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 221.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 14,206 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Purple Innovation by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Purple Innovation by 353.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 321,643 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 103.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Purple Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.