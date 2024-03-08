Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) versus NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Head-To-Head Review

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Free Report) and NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Puma and NIKE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NIKE $51.22 billion 2.92 $5.07 billion $3.42 28.71

NIKE has higher revenue and earnings than Puma.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma N/A N/A N/A NIKE 10.28% 37.41% 14.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Puma and NIKE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for Puma and NIKE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma 0 1 0 0 2.00 NIKE 2 10 20 0 2.56

NIKE has a consensus target price of $122.24, suggesting a potential upside of 24.48%. Given NIKE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NIKE is more favorable than Puma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.4% of NIKE shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of NIKE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NIKE beats Puma on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, padel or netball, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell watches, glasses, safety shoes, and gaming accessories. The company sells its products through PUMA retail stores and factory outlets, as well as through online stores. It offers its products primarily under the PUMA and Cobra Golf brand names. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Erlangen, Germany.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks. It also sells a line of performance equipment and accessories comprising bags, sport balls, socks, eyewear, timepieces, digital devices, bats, gloves, protective equipment, and other equipment for sports activities under the NIKE brand; and various plastic products to other manufacturers. In addition, the company markets apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel; and licenses unaffiliated parties to manufacture and sell apparel, digital devices, and applications and other equipment for sports activities under NIKE-owned trademarks. It sells its products to footwear stores; sporting goods stores; athletic specialty stores; department stores; skate, tennis, and golf shops; and other retail accounts through NIKE-owned retail stores, digital platforms, independent distributors, licensees, and sales representatives. NIKE, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

