PulteGroup Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PHM)

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $113.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.46. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $114.72.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. PulteGroup’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.31.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

