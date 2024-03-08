Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Sells $63,003.24 in Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $63,003.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,116,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,117,827.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $8.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.19. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.50.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 88.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Pulmonx in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LUNG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pulmonx from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

