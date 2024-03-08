Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.5 %

PEG stock opened at $65.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average of $60.77.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,774 shares of company stock worth $110,364 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,536,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 397,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,620,000 after buying an additional 146,463 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 338.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 203,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 156,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 160,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,134,000 after buying an additional 123,200 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

