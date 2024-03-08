Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Sets New 1-Year High at $195.78

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $195.78 and last traded at $195.39, with a volume of 1314470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.81.

A number of brokerages have commented on PGR. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Progressive from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.17.

The company has a market cap of $114.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,570,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 109.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

