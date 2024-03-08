Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $80.43

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $80.43 and last traded at $80.00, with a volume of 280162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PCOR

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of -59.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,939,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $5,384,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,425,963.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,318 shares in the company, valued at $7,939,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 339,537 shares of company stock valued at $24,225,544. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.