PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) EVP Alaleh Nouri Sells 2,749 Shares of Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $128,295.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,149.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alaleh Nouri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, Alaleh Nouri sold 14,694 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $734,259.18.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Alaleh Nouri sold 5,306 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total value of $265,034.70.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Alaleh Nouri sold 16,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $719,520.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Alaleh Nouri sold 3,204 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $137,611.80.

PROCEPT BioRobotics stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.31. 30,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,889. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.63. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $52.32.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.10). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 46.59% and a negative net margin of 77.75%. The company had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRCT. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 31.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

