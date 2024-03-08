Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Primoris Services from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Primoris Services stock opened at $40.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $41.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Primoris Services by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Primoris Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Primoris Services by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

