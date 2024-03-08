Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on POW

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$40.25 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$32.33 and a 1 year high of C$40.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.02. The company has a market cap of C$24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 45.83.

(Get Free Report

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.