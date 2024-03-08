Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) CEO Nicolas Catoggio Sells 300 Shares

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total value of $31,233.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,807,417.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Post Price Performance

POST stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,670. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.66. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00.

Get Post alerts:

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Post in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Post

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Post

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Post in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Post during the third quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Post by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Post in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Post by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.