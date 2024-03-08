Polaris (NYSE:PII) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

PII has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Polaris from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.44.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $92.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.98. Polaris has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $138.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Polaris will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 30.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 113,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Polaris by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Polaris by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Further Reading

