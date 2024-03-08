Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.46

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.46 and last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 299246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAGP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

Plains GP Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.11. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains GP

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 144,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its position in Plains GP by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 93,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 61,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $1,627,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

