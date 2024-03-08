Piper Sandler Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on MEOH. TheStreet raised Methanex from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Methanex from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Methanex from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.22.

Get Methanex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Methanex

Methanex Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $42.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.51. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.21 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. Equities analysts expect that Methanex will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Methanex by 1,158.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Methanex by 37.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Methanex by 90.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.