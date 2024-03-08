Piper Sandler Increases Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $2.90

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $2.80 to $2.90 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLUG. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Plug Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Johnson Rice restated a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Plug Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Plug Power from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.20.

PLUG stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 153.57%. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $97,800,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Plug Power by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,285,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378,912 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Plug Power by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,177,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,697 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,496,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $613,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,756 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

