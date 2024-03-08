Piper Sandler Cuts Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target to $70.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.25.

CBRL opened at $69.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.44. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $62.69 and a one year high of $121.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.83 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 23.13%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 91.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

