Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,373 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $24,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,515 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 444.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 13,936 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 11,378 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD opened at $241.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $257.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Argus lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.14.

In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,132 shares of company stock valued at $5,582,149 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

