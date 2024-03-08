Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given New $246.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $237.00 to $246.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Argus lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $255.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $241.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,132 shares of company stock valued at $5,582,149. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,857,878 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,709 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,634,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,680,744 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $377,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after acquiring an additional 994,879 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

