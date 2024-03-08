Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PXD. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $255.14.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PXD

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $241.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $257.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,132 shares of company stock valued at $5,582,149. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.