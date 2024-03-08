Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives $37.52 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.52.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Pinterest by 372.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825,757 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth $187,614,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $241,229,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,188.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,989,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,850,000 after buying an additional 5,524,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PINS opened at $35.52 on Friday. Pinterest has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $41.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of -592.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.00.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. Analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
