Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives $37.52 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.52.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PINS

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $725,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,062.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,737 shares of company stock worth $4,057,983 in the last 90 days. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Pinterest by 372.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825,757 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth $187,614,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $241,229,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,188.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,989,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,850,000 after buying an additional 5,524,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of PINS opened at $35.52 on Friday. Pinterest has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $41.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of -592.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. Analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.