Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells $733,000.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $733,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,979.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $35.52 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of -591.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average of $32.42.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Pinterest by 1,093.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PINS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PINS

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.