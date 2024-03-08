Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells $733,000.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $733,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,979.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Pinterest Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $35.52 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of -591.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average of $32.42.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on PINS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.52.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on PINS
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pinterest
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.